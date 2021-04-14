COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/ FOX Carolina) — Officials at U.S. Army’s largest basic training facility tweeted on Wednesday that the Richland County Sheriff's Office has charged a soldier who was seen in a video accosting a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood.
The video posted Monday by a woman on Facebook and shared thousands of times shows the soldier, who had been stationed at Fort Jackson, demanding that a Black man leave the neighborhood before threatening him with physical violence. The other man says in the video that he was merely walking and not bothering anybody.
According to Shirell Johnson, who posted the video, it happened at The Summit in Columbia. It’s unclear what started the conflict.
The soldier was identified on social media as U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pentland. Online court records show Pentland was charged Wednesday and booked in the Richland County jail.
Fort Jackson said in addition to the state charges filed by the sheriff's office, the Justice Department is also looking into the incident at a "federal level."
My screen keeps changing so I don't know if my previous comments have posted or not. On the chance they have not, I am reposting them.
[angry][thumbdown] I find it offensive that you found it necessary to headline/illustrate this article with a photograph of a black man's hand holding a firearm, particularly when the black man in this story is the ONE who had been verbally and physically harassed, physically assaulted, his phone knocked out of his hand and stomped on purposefully by a WHITE ARMY SERGEANT stationed at Fort Jackson, for nothing more than having the temerity to go walking on the sidewalk in the neighborhood where they BOTH live?? That shows a serious lack of journalistic integrity, and I am quite happy that I chose to move out of the South 45 years ago.
