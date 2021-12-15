WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County say a man has been charged for shooting into his father's home in Walhalla.
Larry Gene Griffin, 58, shot at the home along West South Broad Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Griffin has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging firearms into a dwelling.
We're told Griffin remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $12,205.00 surety bond.
