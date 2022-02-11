SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County man has been charged with 20 counts of child sex crimes, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday, Feb. 9, deputies went to an apartment complex on 4th Street in Inman to execute a search warrant for Adam James Clark.
We're told Clark confessed to downloading and viewing files of child pornography on his cellphone.
Deputies charged Clark with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
MORE NEWS: Forgot to make your Valentine's Day reservation? Here are tips to help secure a table
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.