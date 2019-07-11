Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office has charged a suspect after a man was shot in the leg on Thursday.
Deputies say that they received a call around 9 a.m. stating that the victim was shot following a verbal argument involving multiple adults at a mobile home along Dublin Lane.
The sheriff's office says the argument escalated and a man was shot by a single barrel shotgun that was recovered at the scene.
The 38-year-old victim is being treated at a local hospital.
After investigation, detectives charged 61-year-old Terry Alton Moore with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
