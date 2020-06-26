Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect responsible for a shooting that happened Monday night in Greenville.
According to deputies, dispatch received a call around 10 p.m. for a shooting that occurred on Cedar Brook Court.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Friday, deputies announced they had arrested 21-year-old Mark Tyler Anderson in connection to the shooting.
Investigators say both Anderson and the victim knew one another and Anderson was visiting the victim's home when the shooting occurred.
While the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, investigators do believe the shooting was drug-related.
Deputies say the victim remains in the hospital at this time. Anderson, who was arrested Wednesday is in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Editors note: An earlier version of this story erroneously said Anderson was living at the home instead of visiting the home.
