Old Fort, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County have arrested a man on charges of rape and sexual battery.
According to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Chaven Andres Lytle was at a New Year's Eve party when he allegedly had inappropriate sexual conduct with two different females.
The sheriff's office say Lytle is charged with second degree forcible rape and sexual battery.
He was booked into the McDowell County Detention Center.
