Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Buncombe County have arresed a man and charged him with second-degree murder.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office tells us, Brandon Lewis Glenn Neels, was taken into custody Thursday night.
According to deputies, Neels was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance and second-degree murder in the death of Rodney Hasty.
Neels is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
We've reached out to the sheriff's office for more information. We'll update as we learn more.
More news: Heavy rain and isolated storms, clearing late weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.