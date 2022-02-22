SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies recently charged five suspects who were allegedly involved in a Fentanyl distribution ring.
Deputies said the Narcotics Unit began investigating this situation in the summer of 2021, following a series of complaints and overdoses.
During their investigation, deputies said they determined that 21-year-old Zykorrian Davis was the main supplier in Spartanburg County. According to deputies, they then linked 20-year-old Eli Roberts and 20-year-old Jayden Herr to the situation.
Deputies eventually got a search warrant and searched Roberts' home along Lake Forest Drive. According to deputies, Roberts lived there with Davis, 36-year-old Amanda Jo Knox, 21-year-old Rachel Day and three children.
Deputies said they searched the house and discovered Fentanyl, a 9mm pistol, a semi-automatic shotgun, a rifle and an AR-15. The children were put into Emergency Protective Custody due to the conditions they were living in.
According to deputies, all five suspects were taken into custody and charged with the following.
Jayden John Herr
- Distribution of Fentanyl
- Distribution of Fluorofentanyl
- Trafficking Fentanyl
Eli Taft Roberts
- Distribution of Cocaine
- Distribution of Fentanyl
- Trafficking Fentanyl
- Distribution within ½ mile of a School
- Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl
- Possession with intent to distribute within ½ mile of a School
- Three counts of Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child
Zykorrian Tyon Davis
- Three counts of Distribution of Fentanyl
- Trafficking Fentanyl
- Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl
- Distribution within ½ mile of a School x 5
Rachel Margaret Day
- Two counts of Distribution of Fentanyl
- Distribution within ½ mile of a School
- Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl
- Possession with intent to distribute within ½ mile of a School
Amanda Jo Knox
- Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl
- Possession with intent to distribute within ½ mile of a School
- Three counts of Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child
