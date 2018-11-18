SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a 14-year-old boy and a 17-tear-old boy have been charged in a shooting Sunday that injured a 14-year-old girl.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on Lees Crossing Drive. Deputies said the shooting occurred in the park area behind the main office building.
Deputies said the victim was shot in the leg. Her injury was not life-threatening.
A 14-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder in the shooting, deputies said. The teen was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Travious Zyquis Cunningham-Garrett, 17, was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and accessory after the fact.
Deputies said the gun found in Cunningham-Garrett's possession is not believed to be the gun used by the 14-year-old in the shooting.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear, deputies said.
