ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say they arrested and charged two suspects after seizing drugs and guns near Hall Street.
According to a Facebook post from ACSO, deputies executed a search warrant and found 39 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, eight grams of cocaine and two pistols.
Deputies identified the suspects as Kwasaan Lomax and Danaro Chapman.
ACSO says that Lomax is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Chapman is charged with trafficking crack cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
