GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced two former employees at Rolling Green Village Memory Care Assisted Living have been charged in connection with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
According to a press release, deputies were first notified of the potential abuse on May 22 when they were called to Greenville Memorial Hospital in regards to the victim's injuries.
Their investigation began, and they soon made contact with the 89-year-old victim's son. Deputies say the son had become suspicious of maltreatment after noticing a frequency in injuries on his mother's body.
The son used a hidden camera to observe if his suspicions were right - and what he discovered was unnerving. Deputies, who have since viewed the video, say the images portray two employees using physical force, and physiological abuse on the victim after she resisted demands to take a shower.
After watching the recording, investigators charged 37-year-old Diana Rochelle Garret and 50-year-old Stephanie Ann Lowden with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Deputies say Lowden turned herself in Monday morning and is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center. As of writing, Garrett had yet to be arrested.
