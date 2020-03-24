SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said two Gaffney men were charged in connection to two different armed robberies that took place Tuesday morning.
According to deputies, the Scotchman Convenience Store on Battleground Road in Cowpens was the victim of an armed robbery around 4 a.m. Just an hour later, deputies say another convenience store - Deb's Mini Mart on Chesnee Highway - was also robbed.
According to warrants, brass knuckles were used as weapons to take an undisclosed amount of cash from both stores.
Deputies investigated clerks and witnesses, as well as analyze surveillance footage. Through their investigation, they determined the crimes were committed by the same two individuals in the same vehicle.
A description of the suspect vehicle was relayed to all deputies, and several hours after the crimes, a school resource officer located a car matching that description in the parking lot of a McDonald's.
Two suspects were detained and questioned. Eventually, both suspects confessed to the robberies.
18-year-old Houston Dale Scruggs and 21-year-old Jordan Bruce Mann were both charged with two counts of armed robbery.
