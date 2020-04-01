Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in North Carolina have charged two people with attempted murder and another with accessory after they say they fired shots into a man's occupied truck.
According to the sheriff's office, around 9 p.m. on March 23, deputies responded to a home on Rutherford Drive in Nebo to shots being fired.
The victim said he had agreed to let one of the men, 61-year-old Harrison Bascombe Hensley, move into his home, but after a disagreement a couple of weeks later, asked Hensley to move out.
Deputies say when the victim arrived home the night of the 23, he discovered Hensley moving things out of the home and two other men, identified as 25-year-old Timothy Michael Blake Thorne and 21-year-old Skyler Nathaniel Thorne, standing in the road by a van.
Deputies say Hensley started yelling at the victim who then got back into his truck and began to drive away when Timothy Thorne fired shots into the victim's pickup. Following the shooting, deputies say Skyler Thorne attempted to hide the gun.
Timothy Michael Blake Thorne was charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Harrison Hensley was charged with with attempted first-degree murder.
Skyler Thorne was charged with accessory after the fact of attempted first-degree murder.
All three are being held at the McDowell County Jail.
