GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two men in connection to a shooting incident back in April.
According to deputies, on April 19, a vehicle occupied by two juveniles was involved in a roadway altercation with another vehicle - reportedly occupied by the two suspects.
Deputies say the suspects ended up blocking off the victim's car at the intersection of N. Highway 101 and Mays Bridge Road in Greer, and firing several rounds in the victims' direction.
Thankfully, the victims were not hit by the gunfire. However, the shooting caused the juveniles' car to crash.
Through their investigation, deputies say they received a tip implicating both suspects involved in the incident. They've since been identified as 27-year-old Samuel Victor Mcelrath and 31-year-ol James Michael Pittman.
Both men have been charged with the following:
- Two counts of Attempted Murder
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Obstruction of Justice
- Criminal Conspiracy
Deputies said Pittman turned himself in, while McElrath was taken into custody on May 11.
McElrath's mugshot has not yet appeared on the Greenville County Detention Center's website.
