WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office say a man is facing multiple charges in connection to two separate incidents in May.
According to deputies, they responded to a Walhalla residence on May 20 in reference to an assault. The male victim informed them that a man entered his home and assaulted him.
Through their investigation, deputies say a woman came to them, saying the same suspect attempted to force himself upon her in a separate incident on May 16.
Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Emanuel Ray Whitener of Bald Eagle Drive in Walhalla. The 31-year-old was arrested on May 29 and is facing charged with the following:
- First Degree Burglary
- Assault and Battery – Third Degree
- Assault with Intent to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct – Third Degree
Whitener was released from the Oconee County Detention Center on May 30 on a $22,125 personal recognizance bond.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville's mayor meets with activists at City Hall following weekend protests, marches
Deputies: Holiday Inn Express shooting suspect apprehended in NC, charged with 2 counts of attempted murder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.