WEAVERVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Buncome County Sheriff's Office announced they've arrested a man in connection to an early morning shooting that left one person injured.
According to deputies, they responded to Sheppard Branch Road around 5:48 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a victim who'd been shot.
The responding deputy encountered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to Mission Hospital, where he was still receiving treatment as of Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies said they later arrested Shane Neal Anders, 37, of Weaverville and charged him with attempted first degree murder. According to deputies, the victim was Anders' father.
Additional charges are pending. Deputies say Anders' bond was set at $500,000.
