OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced they've charged a man for domestic violence first degree days after they say he assaulted a pregnant woman.
According to a press release, deputies first responded to the scene of a reported domestic disturbance on September 3. Upon arrival, they found a woman - who was 33 weeks pregnant - suffering from noticeable injuries.
The woman told deputies that Austin Blaine Myers left the scene of the assault just before she was taken to Oconee Medical Cetner PRISMA Health to treat her injuries.
An arrest warrant says that Myers has a prior domestic violence second degree conviction, and three children were present during the assault of the woman.
On September 7, deputies said they arrested Myers and transported him to the Oconee County Detention Center. He remained in custody on Monday, and has been charged with domestic violence first degree.
