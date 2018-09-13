Anderson County, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office charged Cortaisha Nykia Kiera Brown with involuntary manslaughter for a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.
The coroner tells us that 18-year-old Tydre (Dre) Hailey was shot in the chest one time on Sterling Drive around midnight.
Hailey was taken to the emergency room at ANMED Hospital by his brother and two other people.
The coroner tells us that he died from sustained injuries at 1:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Brown and she is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
