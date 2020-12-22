MOUNTAIN REST, SC (FOX Carolina)-The Oconee County Coroner's Office says that it has identified a man whose body was found in Mountain Rest on Monday and deputies have charged two people in the killing.
According the the coroner, the man was identified as 71-year-old James Wayne Wilson of the Friendship Community after an autopsy was performed.
The coroner's office noted that as the sheriff's department investigation continues, a date of death may be established. The coroner says that the victim has been dead for at least five to 10 days.
The coroner said that Wilson's body was discovered by Oconee County Emergency Services personnel while they were assisting with traffic control.
According to deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, the decomposing body was discovered near the Whitewater Falls Overlook near Wigington Road and SC 107.
The coroner says Wilson died at a different location and his body was concealed and dumped down an embankment near the roadway.
Deputies said Tuesday that the body had been discovered around 12:34 p.m. near the Whitewater Falls overlook.
"Emergency Services personnel were assisting with traffic control in relation to a disabled truck when the body was discovered near the roadway," Public Information Officer Jimmy Watt said in a news release.
Watt added, "Based upon evidence that has been gathered so far during the investigation, investigators believe that foul play is involved."
Watt said a man and woman were taken into custody Tuesday morning.
Watt later identified the two suspects as 40 year old Samantha Denise Larson and 59 year old Steven Cecil Wilson. Both suspects lived with the deceased at a home on Durham Brown Road.
Deputies said Larson beat Wilson to death with a blunt object on Durham Brown Road and then moved the body to where the remains were found on Monday.
Steven Wilson, the brother of the deceased, is accused of helping Larson while knowing that a felony had been committed.
Larson is charged with Murder and Possession of Methamphetamine. Wilson has been charged with one count of Accessory after the Fact of a Felony and Possession of Methamphetamine.
MORE NEWS: Vatican OKs getting Covid-19 vaccines that used cell lines from aborted fetuses
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.