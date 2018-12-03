SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said Monday two men have been charged with murder and other offenses after a deadly shooting from over the weekend.
Deputies said two men flagged down one of their uniformed patrol sergeants Saturday around 9:40 p.m. and advised that someone had been hurt at an address on Seminole Drive.
Deputies arrived at the home to find a man who had been shot in the head. That man was taken to the hospital and later died.
Spanish-speaking deputies spoke with the tipsters, and learned that they and the man who had been shot were all victims of burglary and robbery.
Deputies identified two suspects: Rico Nichols of Spartanburg and Jeffery Adrian Simpson of Landrum.
Nichols was arrested Sunday night and Simpson on Monday afternoon, deputies said.
Both suspects are charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, first degree burglary, and three counts of strong arm robbery.
The coroner is still working to positively identify the victim who passed away.
Deputies said the victim is from another country and the coroner is using fingerprints to identify the man.
