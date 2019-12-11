SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said two people have been charged with manslaughter after a man was found dead in a burning house in late November.
The fire death occurred on Nov. 26 at a vacant home on Lonsdale Street.
Firefighters found the body of 27-year-old Seth Gaunt inside the house, the coroner confirmed.
The cause of death was from smoke and soot inhalation.
Initially, the death was ruled accidental, but deputies said their ongoing investigation into the fire resulted in the arrests of Karissa Davis, 27, and Daniel Falu, 41.
Both suspects are charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Falu is also charged with obstructing justice.
According to the arrest warrants, both suspects set the fire in the home and let it spread while knowing that the victim was also inside.
Falu is also accused of instructing Davis by text message to lie if questioned by police, per his arrest warrant.
PREVIOUSLY - Coroner identifies 27-year-old man found dead after fire at vacant house in Seneca; death ruled accidental
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.