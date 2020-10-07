WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff's Office said a Charlotte man was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Criminal Investigative Division for soliciting a minor by computer.
Deputies said 27-year-old William Ray Hartsell's arrest came several weeks after an online investigation to identify child predators.
The sheriff's office said Hartsell was charged with Solicitation of a Minor by Computer.
Deputies also said Hartsell was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
