SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies engaged in a chase that ended in an arrest Tuesday, officials say.
Deputies say the chase may have had a surprising motive, stolen ribs.
On June 18th, deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a 1994 Honda Civic, that had be noticeably speeding, officers say.
The Honda rolled through a stop sign, in attempt to evade deputies.
The chase started on Front Street and Powell Mill Road, and ended on John B. White Sr. Blvd, where the suspect stopped and surrendered.
Deputies say the pursuit lasted around 18 minutes, covered 15 miles, and reached a top speed of 80 miles per hour.
TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED
Upon the stop, the passenger, Timothy Burt, immediately go out and laid on the ground, where he was detained by deputies.
Burt told deputies he had asked the driver to stop multiple times and let him out. He stated the driver then told him he could not go back to prison.
The driver was detained and identified as Kenneth Nichols. Deputies ran a records check and found that his license was suspended, and was a habitual traffic offender.
While searching the vehicle, deputies found four cases of Bud Light and an Ingles basket with four packs of ribs in it.
Deputies checked and both suspects had prior history of shoplifting charges.
After checking with Ingles personnel, it was determined that the ribs were stolen.
Deputies booked both suspects, and they will be facing charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.