TRANSYVLANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County deputies say a chase that began in their area Sunday evening ended in Greenville County.
According to TCSO, deputies tried to pull over a car on US-276, but the driver refused to stop. A chase ensued, but it eventually crossed the North Carolina-South Carolina state line. TCSO says Greenville County deputies picked up the chase, and that the suspect began traveling north on US-25 in an attempt to cross back into North Carolina, this time going towards Henderson County. However, the chase ended in Greenville County, and the suspect is being detained in the Greenville County Detention Center.
The suspect has not been identified, but TCSO says the driver faces multiple charges in both NC and SC. Further details are expected.
Stay tuned to FOX Carolina for more information as we get it.
