ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a traffic stop on Wednesday turned into a car chase, ultimately ending with a collision and deputies recovering a kilogram of meth.
ACSO says their deputies tried to stop the car on Highway 187 for a traffic violation on September 25, but the driver did not stop for blue lights. However, the pursuit ended in a single-car collision at Burns Bridge Road and Garrison Road. Deputies then took Brandon Bagwell and James Brock into custody.
Deputies say a search of their car turned up the kilogram of meth they were carrying along with a handgun.
Bagwell was charged with trafficking meth, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest. Brock was charged with trafficking meth, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and failure to stop for blue lights.
ACSO notes the SID started an investigation from this case that led to the arrest of three other people in the county for other charges.
