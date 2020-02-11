SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted for murder out of Laurens County was apprehended in their jurisdiction Tuesday following a car and foot chase.
While details on the chases are limited, Spartanburg County deputies say officers with the Mauldin Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle they say was driven by Hakeem Evans.
30-year-old Evans was wanted by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office for the murder of Rasham Walker.
The chase took police out of Mauldin and onto I-85 - heading toward Spartanburg. Eventually, the pursuit ended near Highway 29 when deputies said Evans jumped out of the vehicle he was driving and ran into the woods.
Several agencies came to the scene to assist in the search for Evans, including deployment of Spartanburg County's K9 and helicopter units.
Deputies say they were able to locate Evans in a creek bed within the woods.
We are awaiting further details on the chases from the Mauldin Police Department. Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
RELATED:
Woman charged in homicide investigation of man found shot in Laurens County
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.