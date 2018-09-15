CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested after stealing a patrol car and leading officers on a multi-county chase.
Deputies said 55-year-old Kim Marie Dye was arrested in connection with the incident.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person call at Mary Black Gaffney hospital around 6:39 a.m. Saturday morning.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were unable to locate anyone in the parking lot matching the person's description. The sheriff's office said Dye jumped into the patrol car and drove off as the deputy entered the emergency room.
Gaffney Police spotted the vehicle on US-29 shortly after it was reported stolen to dispatch. According to deputies, a chase ensued and the vehicle traveled toward Spartanburg, where it struck another car without stopping.
The chase went through Spartanburg County to Union County.
Spike strips were deployed after Dye entered Union on US-176. The suspect then wrecked the patrol car, striking a Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office vehicle, deputies said.
Dye was transported to a hospital in Union with minor injuries. The officers involved in the pursuit were not injured.
The collision is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol. Deputies said Dye faces charges from multiple agencies involved in the pursuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.