Chesnee, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to Buck Creek Baptist Church in Chesnee for a call about vandalism at the church's cemetery.
According to the sheriff's office, when they arrived on scene, the met with a member of the church's cemetery committee.
The church member stated that when he and others arrived to work on a fence they were constructing around the back of the property, they discovered four 4x4 fence posts, that had been set in concrete the night before, were pulled out of the ground with the cement still attached.
Along with the posts that had been removed, swastikas, pentagrams, and the word Satan had been spray painted in various places around the property.
At this time, the church isn't sure who is responsible telling police that they don't have security cameras on that portion of the property.
