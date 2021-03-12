GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said Friday that a man and woman had been arrested as a child sex crimes investigation continued.
Deputies said they first began investigating after a social media company reported a video that showed three young children, roughly 4-5 years old, performing sex acts on an adult.
The investigation soon led deputies to 22-year-old Brooke Schmitz and 23-year-old Donovan Williams.
"Since then, Investigators have learned that the pair have committed criminal sexual conduct on multiple children by way of offering child homecare services to parents in need of a babysitter," said Lt. Ryan Flood in a news release. "Investigators have been able to identify and make contact with some of the victim’s parents thus far to notify them of their findings."
Deputies said they believe these crime are connected to the child homecare service and fear there may be more victims.
Both suspects are charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11, first degree.
