BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting at an apartment complex that left a one child injured.
Dispatch said deputies were called to the Stratford Villa Apartments on Eunice Drive at 11:39 p.m. in regards to a child who was shot. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the child had been shot while in bed.
The child was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
We're told the child, nor the occupants inside the apartment, were the intended targets.
The Sheriff's Office said this investigation is ongoing.
Investigators request for anyone with information regarding this case to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS: DHEC vs. private COVID testing labs: Who is responsible for results not coming back on time?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.