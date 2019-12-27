GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County deputies said three children were taken to the hospital and a woman was charged with DUI after a crash involving an off-duty state trooper.
It happened along Poinsett Highway at Skyland Avenue.
Thursday evening, just after 7 p.m. the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene of the collision to investigate. Injuries were reported.
After investigation, deputies charged 29-year-old Brittany Nichole McCall with driving under the influence, child endangerment, and failure to yield to the right of way.
Deputies say all parties involved, including the three children, were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
