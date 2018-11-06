SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a person suffered a minor injury after a Greenville City Police Department K-9 escaped from his handler’s fenced yard and went after another dog in a park area in the Waterton neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies said they were called to an address on Waterton Way around 12:30 p.m.
“When deputies arrived on scene they learned that the dog was a Greenville City Police Department K9 and had escaped his handler’s enclosed fence by unknown means,” Lt. Ryan Flood stated in an email. “After escaping the fence, the K9 approached a person with a dog, at a nearby dog park located in the neighborhood. The K9 reportedly went after one of the individual’s dogs and when the individual tried to intervene, he suffered an injury, described as a large scratch, on his arm.”
Flood said deputies and a Greenville City Police Officer were able to secure the dog.
The victim was not immediately transported to the hospital. The victim’s dog also suffered an injury and is being treated, Flood said.
