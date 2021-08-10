WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Clemson man was taken into custody for outstanding warrants including trafficking in meth, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said undercover operatives made two separate buys from Tarrell Lashawn Lee Williams, 44, in 2021. One of the controlled buys involved a purchase of Heroin while another of the controlled buys involved the purchase of a trafficking weight of methamphetamine.
Williams was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 12:26 p.m. Monday after being transferred from the Jackson County Detention Center in NC by a deputy. Williams is still in custody on a combined $80,000 surety bond.
