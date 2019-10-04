GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say deputies are investigating a reported armed robbery at an Upstate auto parts store Thursday evening.
According to the sheriff's office, two men dressed in all black entered the Advance Auto Parts store on West Blue Ridge Drive just before 10 p.m.
According to deputies, the two men pistol whipped the clerk and demanded money. The sheriff's office says the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
We're told a K-9 unit was brought in to track the suspects but at this time, deputies don't have anyone in custody.
The victim suffered only minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.