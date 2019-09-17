GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said multiple guns, cocaine, marijuana, and cash was seized Monday when deputies executed a search warrant in a Piedmont home.
Deputies said they seized four illegally-possessed guns, 54 grams of cocaine powder, 574 grams of marijuana, and $2,200 in cash.
Deputies did not release any additional details about the case.
MORE NEWS - Kohl's hiring thousands of seasonal employees; nearly 540 jobs available in Greenville area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.