Union, S.C. (Fox Carolina) --
The Union County Coroner's Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Union County Sheriff's Office are working together to investigate a fatal collision that happened around 7 a.m., Friday, October 26th, 2018.
The two car accident happened on Industrial Park Road near SC-49. The driver of the first vehicle, traveling south, lost control and crossed left of center and struck the second vehicle, that was traveling north.
The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead on scene, the passenger was injured.
The rear passenger of the first vehicle was also pronounced dead on scene.
A third person, was injured and transported.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning to follow up in the investigation.
No other details have been released at this time.
