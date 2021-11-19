GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies have arrested a Columbia man in connection with two robberies that happened in November, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Jaylen Jefferson, 22, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, shoplifting and providing false information to police, according to the Office.
Law enforcement began investigating the robberies that happened in the Taylors area at the Shell gas station at 1330 E. Lee Rd. and the Dollar General at 401 Brushy Creek Rd.
Investigators learned that in both incidents Jefferson used a gun to steal an undisclosed amount of cash.
Jefferson is now at the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
