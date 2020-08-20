WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Columbia man was arrested on Wednesday after deputies said he forced himself into a Seneca man’s house at gunpoint and stole the man’s phone and car.
Deputies said Karriem Lushon Agner, Jr., 22, faces charges of First Degree Burglary, Armed Robbery Armed with a Deadly Weapon, Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny, Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person.
The crimes occurred at a home on Tollkeepers Place. The victim told deputies that Agnes came to his home twice on Tuesday asking about a woman. The second time, deputies said Agner pilled out a gun and forced his way inside the house. That’s when deputies said he took the man’s iPhone and car keys and then drove off in the victim’s Dodge Charger.
The car was entered into the NCIC database and deputies said they were later notified by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that the car had been recovered and Agner had been arrested.
