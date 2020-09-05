HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Drug Force says a drug house has been closed thanks to several community complaints.
Deputies with the sheriff's office, Hendersonville PD, and the county's SWAT team executed a search warrant Friday at the home on the 600 block of Jonas Street. They were able to get the warrant after detectives looked into complaints of heavy foot traffic volume stemming from the home. Deputies say the warrant resulted in them finding marijuana, crack cocaine, and a small amount of cash inside.
61-year-old Gary Vernon Jones of Hendersonville was arrested, and charged with the following:
- Manufacturing of cocaine
- Possession of cocaine with intent to sell/deliver
- Possession of marijuana with intent to sell/deliver
- Maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling/delivering a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Jones remains in jail at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $37,000 secured bond.
