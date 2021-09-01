WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High School is now in custody.
Police confirmed that the victim was a student who was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to their injuries, according to police. The victim was later identified as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr.
According to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, students are being evacuated to the Robinhood Family YMCA.
Authorities confirmed that the campus has been secured and they are actively investigating the incident.
Winston-Salem police say they will share pick-up information for parents as it becomes available.
The Sheriff's Office confirmed that parents should report to the Harris Teeter store.
