SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies arrested a Woodruff man accused of shooting another man in the head early Tuesday morning near Old Spartanburg Hwy.
According to dispatch, the call came in just after 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of the highway.
Deputies say that upon arrival, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The sheriff's office also says that witnesses on scene claimed that the suspect shot at women in a vehicle, but neither was harmed.
SCSO says that Cody Flynn Kennerly is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Kennerly was arrested without incident on Tuesday afternoon, deputies say.
The sheriff's office says that an investigation continues into the incident as deputies work to establish a motive.
The victim that was shot in the head is still in critical condition, according to SCSO.
Kennerly was out on bond after being arrested in April for various weapons offenses, deputies say.
