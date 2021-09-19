W Market St. Homicide

Deputies respond to a homicide near W Market St. in Anderson. (FOX Carolina / September 19, 2021)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say that one man died after being shot near W Market St. 

The Anderson County Coroner's Office says it is responding the scene as well

According to the coroner, the incident happened at around 3:30 Sunday morning. 

ACSO confirms that the investigation is ongoing. 

Stay tuned as we work to learn more. 

