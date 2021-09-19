ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say that one man died after being shot near W Market St.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office says it is responding the scene as well
According to the coroner, the incident happened at around 3:30 Sunday morning.
ACSO confirms that the investigation is ongoing.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Explosive device located by Buncombe Co. deputies, sheriff's office says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.