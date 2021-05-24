HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person was injured during a drive-by shooting along Orr Ashley Rd. in Honea Path.
The sheriff's office says that deputies arrived at the scene at around 5:30pm on Monday and began administering first aid to a victim who was shot at least one time. The victim has since been transported to the hospital for treatment, deputies say.
ACSO confirmed that detectives and forensics personnel are responding to the scene and an investigation is currently underway.
Deputies say that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.
