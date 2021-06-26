GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, according to a release.
The sheriff's office says that deputies responded near Cream Nightclub along Congaree Rd. late Friday night when they located the victim.
According to deputies, the victim's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
As of this writing, there is no information on a suspect, GCSO says.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Greenville County Sheriff's office at (864)-271-5210 or CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
