GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office say that one person was shot early Saturday morning along Hwy. 221 near Hwy. 72 and Kateway.
According to deputies, the incident happened at a biker club event.
The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital where they are now in stable condition, the sheriff's office says.
Deputies say that there is currently no suspect information but they believe the incident to be isolated.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
