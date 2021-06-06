GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured, according to a release.
The sheriff's office says that the incident took place along Norwood St.
Deputies say that the woman was hospitalized with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
No suspect is in custody at this time, GCSO says.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS: Local town rallies together to buy an elementary school custodian a new car
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.