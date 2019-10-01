PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies and the coroner are investigating after they said human skeletal remains were found in the Piedmont area Tuesday morning.
Deputies said they were called shortly before 11 a.m. when a survey crew found what they thought could be human remains in the area of White and River roads.
Deputies, detectives, and forensics crews responded to the scene and confirmed the survey crew's suspicions.
Coroner Greg Shore said the remains were spread over a vast area but appear to belong to only one person.
Shore said the remains have not yet been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.
MORE NEWS - Vitamin and mineral supplements recalled over unsafe levels of lead, arsenic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.