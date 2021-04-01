GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Lake Cunningham Fire Department says that drivers should avoid the 3000 block of N. McElhaney Rd.
The department says that firefighters are responding to a structure fire in that area.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office also confirmed that they are responding in the area.
Deputies say they received a call reporting a house fire and that two individuals suffered severe burns and have been airlifted to the hospital.
According to the sheriff's office, a neighbor of the house that caught fire entered the home to try and rescue one of the residents.
The area between Lake Cunningham Road and North James Road is the portion that is currently blocked.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
