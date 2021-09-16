HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said on they were made aware of photos and allegations concerning a congressman having a knife at a school board meeting Monday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Congressman Madison Cawthorn was allegedly had a knife at a Henderson County School Board meeting.
The Sheriff's Office says the Henderson County Public Schools Administrative Office building has now been clearly marked as an educational facility which prohibits weapons on or in the property at all times.
Deputies say Cawthorn is now aware that the administrative offices of the school system is considered educational property and no weapons are allowed.
