Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating following a shooting Monday night.
According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Red's Grill located alone Hayne Street in Spartanburg.
Deputies say one person was shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident at this time.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
